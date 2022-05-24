Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$51.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 65,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $330.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.69 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 390.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ooma by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

