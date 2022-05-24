Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 610,547 shares.The stock last traded at $38.65 and had previously closed at $39.16.

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Open Text by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.