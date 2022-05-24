Opium Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $46,965.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opium has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14,019.31 or 0.47682718 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00504810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00034267 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.29 or 1.47487996 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

