Options Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.11. 2,971,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.45 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,567 shares of company stock valued at $9,928,997. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.