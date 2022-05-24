Options Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHX traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.60. 178,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,217. DHI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $6.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $322.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.08.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

