Options Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,010 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,725,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,854. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.64.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

