Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 37,363 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,035,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 115,428 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 101,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 531.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 523,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $45,628,000 after purchasing an additional 440,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,869. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $183.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.09.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.