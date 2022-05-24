Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Announces Earnings Results

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 22.02%.

NASDAQ:ORGS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. Orgenesis has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Orgenesis by 225.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Orgenesis by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orgenesis by 2,033.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orgenesis by 31.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.