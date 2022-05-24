Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) to post $27.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.70 million and the highest is $28.20 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $35.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $130.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $146.63 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $159.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,589,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 680,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 339,939 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 335.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 336,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.08. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

About Orion Energy Systems (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.