Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OUTKY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.43) to €5.20 ($5.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.00 ($9.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

OUTKY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 2,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Outokumpu Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

