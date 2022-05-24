Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) PT Lowered to $2.40

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup to $2.40 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.56. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

