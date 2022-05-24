Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.01

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 4261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.19.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $683,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock worth $1,556,669. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

