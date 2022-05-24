Peony Price Reaches $0.0987 on Major Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0987 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $23.82 million and $112,388.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 241,432,460 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

