People s United Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. 1,133,052 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

