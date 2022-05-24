People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,923. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,622. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

