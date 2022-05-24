People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 2,683 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 755.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 151,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

