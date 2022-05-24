People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.98 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

