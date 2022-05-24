People s United Financial Inc. Sells 106,728 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,728 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AT&T by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in AT&T by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,847,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,444,000 after buying an additional 5,634,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $95,642,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 607,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,124,859. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.