People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,654 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after acquiring an additional 143,649 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,811,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,346,000 after purchasing an additional 103,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $155.20. 11,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

