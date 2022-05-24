People s United Financial Inc. Sells 5,517 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,128 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 760 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.94. The company had a trading volume of 54,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

