People s United Financial Inc. Sells 8,238 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after acquiring an additional 523,406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 576,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. 93,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,640,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

