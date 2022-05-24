Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Up 3%

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.94. 23,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 675,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $644.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,353.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 273,218 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 99,493 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 291,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,423 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.