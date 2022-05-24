Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Down 10.4%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 17,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 494,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.
PERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $777.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perion Network (PERI)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.