Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Down 10.4%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 17,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 494,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

PERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $777.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

