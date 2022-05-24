Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €227.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €227.62 ($242.14).

Several research analysts have weighed in on RI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($179.79) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($282.98) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a €260.00 ($276.60) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($256.38) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of RI traded up €3.75 ($3.99) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €180.75 ($192.29). The company had a trading volume of 345,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($144.95). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €191.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €197.21.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

