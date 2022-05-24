Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,452 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 66,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,101,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,005. The firm has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.16.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.