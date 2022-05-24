Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Fundsmith LLP

Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069,807 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 4.7% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,940,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

PM traded up $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

