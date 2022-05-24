Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. 19,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.26. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 469.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $241,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

