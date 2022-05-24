Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,464 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.19% of Piedmont Lithium worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Creative Planning increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,258 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,271 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,681. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

