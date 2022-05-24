Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Position Lessened by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management cut its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Plexus were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,801 shares of company stock worth $891,515. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 99,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

