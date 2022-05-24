Polarity Investment Partners LP Invests $3.08 Million in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,806 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Altair Engineering makes up approximately 6.3% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gilma Saravia sold 816 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $52,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $818,100. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

ALTR stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.76. 417,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,298. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -290.54 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.57.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

