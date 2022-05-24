Polarity Investment Partners LP Purchases New Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. SentinelOne accounts for 4.3% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of S. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $63,943.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. 2,304,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,371. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on S. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

