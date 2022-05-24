Polarity Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Tesla accounts for about 2.1% of Polarity Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $918.08.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $46.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $628.16. 29,529,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,331,814. The firm has a market cap of $650.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $571.22 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $926.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $960.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

