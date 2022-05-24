Polkadex Price Tops $1.92 on Major Exchanges (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and approximately $213,071.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkadex has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00006544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $9,536.86 or 0.32448677 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00505542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00034206 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,291.03 or 1.43893133 BTC.

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

