Polymath Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.19 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Polymath has a total market cap of $204.99 million and approximately $18.19 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00234184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016906 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003009 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

