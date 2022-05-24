Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,939 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Pool were worth $160,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Pool by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,997,000 after acquiring an additional 207,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 994.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after acquiring an additional 158,573 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after acquiring an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Pool by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,865,000 after acquiring an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.22.

Shares of POOL traded down $16.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $388.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,944. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $377.52 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

