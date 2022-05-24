Primecap Management Co. CA Has $18.20 Million Stock Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,447,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 6.63% of comScore worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCOR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in comScore during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in comScore by 186.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 218,430 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in comScore by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,520,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 9.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCOR opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 337,002 shares of company stock valued at $875,125. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

