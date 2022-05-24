Primecap Management Co. CA Makes New Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

NYSE:KR opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

