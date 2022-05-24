Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,594,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 7.81% of Wave Life Sciences worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,824,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 650.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 707,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 16,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $28,748.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,083.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $57,621.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,236 shares of company stock worth $95,006. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WVE stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 558.73% and a negative net margin of 275.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.