Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 2,500 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.24% of Boot Barn worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 51,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000.

BOOT stock opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.92.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $238,493.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,781 shares of company stock worth $1,610,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

