Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 300,400 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.55% of Accuray worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Accuray by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accuray alerts:

ARAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $39,969.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARAY stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Profile (Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.