Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.29% of Spirit Airlines worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.