Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $75.00. The company traded as low as $40.08 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 3765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $85,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 661,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113,486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $93,191,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

