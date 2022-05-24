ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.