ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 9.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.30 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 1,564,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 98,816,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $10,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $2,001,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at $1,410,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

