Provida Pension Fund Administrator Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 905,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,467. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

