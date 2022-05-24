Provida Pension Fund Administrator Invests $16.81 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 302.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 923,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,147,000 after acquiring an additional 694,027 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,022,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67,096 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,168,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 157,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,838 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

