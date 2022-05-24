Provida Pension Fund Administrator Invests $43.72 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 198,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,724,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,823,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,411,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

