Provida Pension Fund Administrator Makes New $100.04 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,063,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,038,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,111,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,960,000 after purchasing an additional 154,808 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,561,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after purchasing an additional 129,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,413,000 after purchasing an additional 150,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,498,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,331 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,355,000.

Shares of EZU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.64. 4,639,671 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

