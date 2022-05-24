Provida Pension Fund Administrator Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,618,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,838 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,315 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

