Provida Pension Fund Administrator Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 303,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Provida Pension Fund Administrator’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Provida Pension Fund Administrator owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tlwm increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,269. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.